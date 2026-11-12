Energy prices rise after Trump says US does not need 'a deal with Iran'

Global energy prices rose on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said Washington no longer needs an agreement with Iran.

"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed," Trump said.

European natural gas surged 6.7% to €92.50 ($102.20) per megawatt-hour as of 1645 GMT, swinging to a 2.15% weekly gain, according to market data.

International benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.1% to $93.80 per barrel, though prices remained 4.9% lower for the week.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.55% to $87 per barrel, still down 4.5% on a weekly basis.

Trump said Washington secured Iranian financial assets and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!" he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route, has long been a flashpoint between Iran and the US, with tensions there carrying significant weight for international oil markets.





