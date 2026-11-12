Qatar targets 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Qatar aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 compared with projected levels under a business-as-usual scenario, the country's International Media Office said Thursday.

The target represents a reduction of around 37 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, according to Qatar's Sustainable Sovereign Financing Framework issued by the Finance Ministry in June 2023.

Based on that figure, projected emissions in 2030 would stand at around 148 million tons, falling to approximately 111 million tons if the target is achieved.

The International Media Office said Qatar also aims to implement measures equivalent to cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 42 million metric tons by 2040.

Other targets include increasing the share of protected land and marine areas to 30% and raising solar energy generation capacity to 4,000 megawatts by 2030.

Qatar also plans to implement a national climate adaptation plan comprising 280 projects to strengthen the country's resilience to climate risks, the office said.

The announcement came a day after Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the opening session of the leaders' summit at the UN climate conference COP31 in Türkiye's southern Antalya province.

In a statement on US social media company X, the emir described the conference as an "important milestone for strengthening international cooperation on climate change."

Qatar would continue playing an active role in supporting global climate action through initiatives and contributions to joint efforts to address climate challenges and promote sustainable development, he added.

COP31, hosted by Türkiye in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya on Nov. 9-20, brings together world leaders, government officials and climate negotiators to address climate change, with discussions focusing on emissions reductions, adaptation and climate finance.





