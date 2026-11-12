Helsinki detects attack near Russian island in Gulf of Finland

Finland detected an attack Wednesday near Russia's Gogland Island in the Gulf of Finland, a senior official confirmed to Finnish public broadcaster Yle.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said it had planned and carried out a drone strike targeting the Russian Navy's Naro-Fominsk, a Buyan-M-class small missile ship, as part of a special operation.

Estonian Defense Minister Martin Herem told public broadcaster ERR that an explosion occurred aboard a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland and that the vessel headed toward St. Petersburg after the incident.

Gogland Island, known as Suursaari in Finnish, is located 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Finland and 55 kilometers north of Estonia.

The Finnish Defense Forces imposed temporary restrictions on maritime areas and airspace in the eastern Gulf of Finland early Wednesday as a precautionary measure following the reported Ukrainian attack on Russia's Ust-Luga port.

The Telegram channel Exilenova+, citing an unnamed source, said some members of the ship's crew may have been killed or injured. The claim has not been independently verified.



