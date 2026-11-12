OVER 5,200 DISPLACED FROM SUDANS NORTH, SOUTH DARFUR IN 3 DAYS: UN AGENCY

Over 5,200 displaced from Sudan's North, South Darfur in 3 days: UN agency

More than 5,200 people fled their homes in Sudan's North and South Darfur states over three days this week amid deteriorating security conditions, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday.

In two separate statements, the UN agency said its displacement tracking teams estimated that 5,035 people fled three villages in North Darfur's Um Baru locality on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most families displaced from the villages of Lil, Bagabi and Wadi Anbar crossed the border into neighboring Chad, according to the IOM.

The agency said the latest displacement followed an earlier incident reported on Nov. 6.

In South Darfur, another 240 people were displaced from several camps in the Mershing area between Monday and Wednesday due to worsening insecurity, the IOM said in a separate statement.

Most of the displaced families sought refuge in Tawila in North Darfur, it added.

The agency described conditions in both areas as "tense and highly volatile" and said it was closely monitoring developments.

On Monday, the IOM reported that 1,585 people had been displaced from several areas of South Darfur, including Mershing, Nyala and Bali al-Sarif, amid rising insecurity in early November.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) control all five states in Sudan's Darfur region, except for parts of North and West Darfur still held by the army.

The army controls most of the country's remaining states, including the capital Khartoum.

Darfur covers roughly one-fifth of Sudan's territory of more than 1.8 million square kilometers (695,000 square miles), while most of the country's estimated 53 million people live in army-controlled areas.

Sudan has been gripped by war since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over disagreements about integrating the paramilitary group into the military.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions within Sudan and across its borders, triggering one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.





