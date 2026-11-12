European leaders call for unified voice in Ukraine peace negotiations

European leaders on Thursday called for a coordinated European approach to diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, stressing that Europe must have a role in negotiations on Ukraine's future.

Speaking at a joint news conference following the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin, Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin said the EU and the broader European Political Community had been "indispensable" to Ukraine through their support.

"I think the Americans themselves would accept that there should be a European voice at the table," Martin said, emphasizing that European financial, defense and military support remained essential for Kyiv.

"Europe has to have a coherent negotiating voice at the table, but it's not just the EU," he said, describing the approach as "a team effort."

Martin also stressed the need for a shared vision of what lasting peace in Ukraine should look like.

European Council President Antonio Costa said European countries were united on the need to engage in diplomatic talks, adding that they were "working as a team."

"Only Ukraine has the legitimacy to discuss, to negotiate, to talk about, for instance, territories, nobody else has any legitimacy to talk about this," Costa said.

He added that the EU was the appropriate party to discuss Ukraine's economic future and prosperity, while other issues required the involvement of relevant European representatives.

The next EPC summit is scheduled to take place in Zurich on April 15, 2027.





