China, US hold political dialogue as Xi set to host Trump next week

The US and China held an "in-depth" dialogue Thursday in Beijing as Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to host his American counterpart, Donald Trump, next week, state media reported.



The two sides exchanged "candid, in-depth and constructive" views at the US-China Political Dialogue 2026 in Beijing under the theme, "U.S.-China Relations in the New Era: Exploring the Right Approach in a Changing Asia-Pacific and the World," state-run Xinhua News reported.

Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said a "stable, sound and sustainable" China-US relationship not only serves the interests of the two peoples, but also provides an important guarantee for peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

The two sides, he stressed, should uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, work together to explore the right way for the two major countries to get along in the new era, and consolidate the foundation for a constructive relationship of strategic stability between the two countries.

American representatives urged strengthening dialogue and exchanges, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, and working for the long-term, stable and sound development of US-China relations, to inject stability and development momentum into the Asia-Pacific and the world.

The talks were attended by representatives from US political parties, the strategic and business community, and from Chinese government agencies, local governments, think tanks, universities and civil society organizations.



This comes days before Trump and Xi are expected to hold talks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit scheduled for Nov. 18 - 19 in Shenzhen, southern China.



It will mark Trump's second trip to China in 2026.



Xi and Trump, during their two summits in Beijing and Washington this year, agreed to build a "constructive relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity."





