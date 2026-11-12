Musk says it would be ‘an honor’ to hire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said it would be "an honor" to hire Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, amid growing uncertainty over the longtime leader's future at the US chipmaker.

"That would be an honor," Musk wrote on the US social media firm X late Wednesday, responding to a post that said: "Elon please hire Jensen."

Musk did not identify a potential position for Huang or specify which of his companies could employ him. His brief response contained no details of a formal job offer or recruitment discussions.

The exchange followed a report by The Wall Street Journal that Nvidia's board was preparing to remove Huang.

Directors planned to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report followed revelations about Huang's alleged extramarital affairs with two women -- Alice Huang, a former executive at Mega Speed International accused of being a Chinese spy, and a company employee.

Nvidia has announced an independent board investigation following reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

The developments triggered a sharp reversal in Nvidia's share price. The stock fell $14.95, or 8.61%, to $158.78 in after-hours trading Wednesday, after closing the regular session at $173.73, up $4.84, or 2.87%.

The Financial Times also reported that the board was set to decide Huang's future following the scandal.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has served as its president and chief executive since its inception, according to the company's annual report. He is also a member of its board.

His potential departure would mark a major leadership change for a company that has become a dominant supplier of chips used to develop and run artificial intelligence systems.

Nvidia's expansion has placed Huang at the center of the global AI investment boom and the technology rivalry between Washington and Beijing.



