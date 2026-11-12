London mayor calls for faster climate action at COP31: 'Delay is not an option'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for accelerated global action on Wednesday to tackle the climate emergency at the COP31 World Leaders Summit, warning that the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly devastating.

"We must go further and faster to tackle the climate emergency. The time for action is now - delay is not an option," Khan said in posts on US social media company X.

Pointing to another year of severe climate-related effects, he highlighted the extreme heat experienced in London as a stark reminder of the urgency of the crisis.

Speaking at an event convened by the UN secretary-general, he emphasized the importance of early warning systems to protect lives, highlighting London's efforts to improve heat and air quality alerts.

As co-chair of C40 Cities, a global network of cities committed to tackling climate change, Khan pledged to ensure that all member cities, representing nearly 1 billion people, have early warning systems in place by the end of 2027.





- MEETINGS

Khan met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the summit, describing his reelection as "a huge win for progressive politics around the world, and a defeat for those who continue to deny the catastrophic impacts of climate change."

Khan also accepted the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award in recognition of London's efforts to deliver a record number of affordable homes.

Reflecting on his personal experience growing up in social housing, he said: "As someone who grew up in a council home, I understand the difference good quality social housing can make."

He added that he was determined to build on London's progress and ensure that all residents have "a safe, secure and affordable place to call home."





- COP31

COP31, hosted by Türkiye for the first time, opened in Antalya on Monday and will run through Nov. 20, bringing together 196 parties and the EU.

The Leaders' Summit, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and Thursday, is bringing together more than 100 leaders representing 95 countries from six continents and seven international organizations.





