Israeli airstrike kills 4 at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza

An Israeli airstrike killed four Palestinians at Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza early Thursday, said Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal.

The strike hit the second floor of the Al-Yasin building inside the complex in western Khan Younis.

The hospital's director said the attack caused extensive damage to intensive care and surgical wards.

On Wednesday, five Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza City and Bureij refugee camp, while a sixth died of wounds sustained in an Israeli strike Tuesday.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. The violations have killed 1,622 Palestinians and injured 5,878 others.

Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,600 Palestinians and wounded nearly 176,000 others, mostly women and children, while destroying 90% of the territory's infrastructure.





