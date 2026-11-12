Israel bars leaders of France Unbowed party from entry

Israel has decided to bar leaders of France's left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party from entering the country, the Ynet website reported Thursday, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the decision was taken "in light of the virulent anti-Israel positions of the France Unbowed party" and "outrageous statements" by party leader Jean-Luc Melenchon and parliamentary faction chair Mathilde Panot.

It accused the two politicians of making "blood libels against Israel" and cited Melenchon's call for French ships to escort flotillas attempting to reach the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Minister and Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar decided to prevent their entry into Israel, according to the ministry.

The decision came one day after French authorities denied entry to Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council in the northern occupied West Bank. Israeli media said French authorities cited his role in settlement expansion, including the construction of 35 settlements, though Paris had not confirmed the reasons.

On Saturday, Melenchon said that if elected president in 2027, French ships could escort civilian flotillas seeking to reach Gaza "if necessary," while also opposing the progressive annexation of the occupied West Bank, southern Lebanon and the Golan Heights.

Mélenchon also previously pledged that, if elected as president, he would enforce the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

LFI lawmakers have repeatedly criticized Israeli policies. In April, Panot demanded sanctions against Netanyahu, while other party lawmakers have participated in or supported Gaza-bound aid flotillas.

Netanyahu, 76, has been wanted by the ICC since 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians during Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.





