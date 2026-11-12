THAILANDS FOREIGN MINISTER MEETS TOP MYANMAR OFFICIAL AHEAD OF ASEAN SUMMIT

Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow met Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw on Thursday ahead of a key regional summit, state media reported.

The Thai Foreign Ministry said the two sides discussed cooperation on "various matters" and stressed the "close friendship" between the two countries, state broadcaster Thai PBS World reported.

Sihasak's visit comes days before the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila that begins Sunday.

ASEAN envoys also visited Myanmar late last month to expand humanitarian access.

The two sides also discussed promoting security and stability along the Thailand-Myanmar border.



Sihasak stressed the need to ensure the safety of Thais living along the border, urging Myanmar to "exercise caution to prevent impacts on people living on the Thai side."

Both sides also discussed transboundary pollution, particularly river pollution affecting communities in both countries.

Thailand reaffirmed its support for Myanmar's peace process and its constructive engagement with ASEAN and the international community.

ASEAN has kept Myanmar's leaders out of its summits since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in 2021.

The director-general of the ASEAN Affairs Department of Myanmar's Foreign Ministry will represent Myanmar at the summit.





