TÜRKIYE LOSE 2-1 TO BELGIUM IN SERGEN YALCINS DEBUT AS NATIONAL TEAM COACH

Türkiye lose 2-1 to Belgium in Sergen Yalcin's debut as national team coach

Belgium came from behind with two goals in three minutes to beat Türkiye 2-1 on Thursday in Sergen Yalcin's debut as national team head coach, handing the hosts their fifth consecutive UEFA Nations League defeat.

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler gave Türkiye an early lead with a spectacular free-kick, but Belgium struck twice in quick succession to secure victory in the UEFA Nations League A Group 1 clash at Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir.

Türkiye started brightly and broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Guler curled a stunning long-range free-kick into the top-left corner, leaving Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens helpless.

Belgium equalized seven minutes later through Kevin De Bruyne after Jeremy Doku dribbled past Oguz Aydin down the left flank and delivered a low cross for the midfielder to finish first-time.

The visitors completed their comeback in the 30th minute when Charles De Ketelaere scored from close range after Maxim De Cuyper collected the rebound from Diego Moreira's effort, which had been saved by Ugurcan Cakir.

Belgium went into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

Yalcin made his first substitutions in the 58th minute, introducing Hakan Calhanoglu and Deniz Gul in place of Orkun Kokcu and Enes Unal, respectively.

A minute later, Cakir denied De Ketelaere from close range after the Belgian forward broke through Türkiye's defense.

Türkiye pressed for an equalizer in the closing stages, but Lammens denied Deniz Gul in the 82nd minute following a well-worked move involving Guler and Zeki Celik.

The Belgian goalkeeper made another crucial save in the second minute of stoppage time, using his feet to keep out Calhanoglu's powerful shot from inside the penalty area.

The defeat left Türkiye without a point after five matches, while Belgium climbed to second place with nine points ahead of Thursday's clash between Italy and France.



