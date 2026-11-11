Turkish celebrities attending COP31 call for action to combat climate crisis

Artists and athletes attending Türkiye's organization of the UN's COP31 Climate Change Conference in the southern Turkish city of Antalya stressed that everyone must take responsibility for combating the climate crisis and take action for future generations.

Celebrities who gathered at the Türkiye Pavilion in the Blue Zone as part of COP31 shared their views on tackling climate change and expressed their satisfaction with Türkiye hosting the summit.

Actor Baris Arduc said COP31 was an important summit at a time when the climate crisis had reached red-alert levels, adding that following the Paris Climate Summit, it was now time for action rather than words.

Actor Bulent Inal also highlighted the significance of COP31, saying world leaders had gathered in Antalya to address climate change.

Demet Sener said the climate crisis was no longer a problem of the future but one affecting daily life, stressing the need for immediate action.

Actor Meryem Uzerli, for her part, noted that COP31 had brought together the largest number of world leaders among COP summits, saying: "This is something to be very proud of. Being part of it is an honor for us."

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and actor Tuba Buyukustun drew attention to the urgency of tackling climate change, saying decisions must now be put into action for the sake of children's future.

National athlete Sahika Ercumen said that, as someone who spends much of her life at sea, she encounters large amounts of waste every day.

Noting that water covers approximately 70% of the Earth's surface, Ercumen said the gathering of numerous countries in Antalya presented an important opportunity.

Actor Ceyda Ates stressed that action, rather than words, was needed to combat climate change, highlighting the importance of protecting forests, seas and water resources.

Actor Serkan Altunorak said climate change was a shared problem affecting everyone, adding that everyone must fulfill their responsibilities.

Actor Ava Yaman said it was extremely meaningful to see such a large gathering of people coming together to protect nature.





