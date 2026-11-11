Arab Joint List says Netanyahu is in ‘total hysteria,’ vows to oust him

The Arab Joint List said Tuesday that Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in "total hysteria," condemning his speech against Arab parties in parliament and pledging to work to remove him from power.

Netanyahu accused both the Joint List and the United Arab List of seeking Israel's destruction as his rivals explored forming a government with Arab parties' support.

"A prime minister of bloodshed and crimes is in a state of total hysteria," the Joint List said in a statement. "There is no other explanation for his speech today, with its madness, incitement, racism and hatred."

The bloc pledged to act swiftly on its voters' demand to oust Netanyahu, the Knesset speaker and their government, consigning them to "the dustbin of history."

United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas also condemned the speech. He told Israel's Channel 12 that he was shocked that Netanyahu had used a formal occasion to incite against Arab citizens and fabricate accusations against them.

Abbas said his party's commitment was beyond doubt.

The exchanges came as Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot continued talks on forming a government following an inconclusive Oct. 27 election.

Eisenkot's four-party bloc holds 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset compared with 53 for Netanyahu's camp. The Joint List and United Arab List together hold 19 seats.

Although Netanyahu's opponents agree on ending his rule, they remain divided over the next government's composition and cooperation with Arab parties.

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government. He has 28 days, with a possible extension of up to 14 days.





