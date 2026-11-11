ISRAELI FORCES LAUNCH FRESH INCURSIONS INTO SYRIAS QUNEITRA, SET FARMLAND ABLAZE

Israeli forces carried out fresh incursions into Syria's southwestern Quneitra province Wednesday, expelling olive harvesters from farmland in the south and sparking a fire on agricultural land in the north, Syrian state television reported.

The official Alikhbaria TV said an Israeli patrol advanced into an area west of the town of al-Rafid in southern Quneitra.

Israeli troops searched olive harvesters before expelling them from their fields and "preventing them from continuing their work," the broadcaster reported.

In northern Quneitra, Israeli forces fired smoke grenades at farmland near the village of Taranja, igniting a fire, according to the channel.

The broadcaster did not specify the extent of the damage.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to the town of Jaba al-Khashab in northern Quneitra, where they searched passersby, the broadcaster said.

The Quneitra Media Directorate documented 125 Israeli incursions and 55 instances of military checkpoints being established across the province in October, according to Syria's official SANA news agency.

The directorate also recorded the uprooting of around 300 olive trees in the village of Saida al-Hanout and west of Hanout Farm during the same period.

Israeli forces have repeatedly conducted incursions into Quneitra, establishing military checkpoints, searching homes, detaining civilians and bulldozing agricultural land.

Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights, advancing into parts of southern Syria despite a 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

Damascus has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Syrian territory, condemning the incursions as violations of its sovereignty and the disengagement agreement.





