Qatar, Abu Dhabi F1 races to go ahead despite regional tensions: FIA chief

Formula One's season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will proceed as scheduled despite tensions in the Middle East, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said Tuesday.

The Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled for Nov. 29 at Lusail International Circuit, followed by the Abu Dhabi finale at Yas Marina Circuit on Dec. 6.

"We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi," Ben Sulayem wrote on Instagram.

"We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding grands prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the Formula One World Championship."

"We look forward to welcoming drivers, teams and fans to two iconic circuits for an unforgettable finish to the season," he added.

The announcement follows disruptions to earlier rounds after the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was canceled, while the Bahrain round was moved to Malaysia.

Ben Sulayem said in a separate interview with The National that the governing body was continuing to monitor regional developments alongside authorities, teams and other stakeholders.

He said assessments considered security advice, travel conditions and operational requirements, with the safety of participants remaining the FIA's priority.

Both Formula One world titles have already been decided. Italian Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has secured the drivers' championship, while Mercedes clinched the constructors' crown at last weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The championship next heads to Las Vegas for its Nov. 21 race before the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.





