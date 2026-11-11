COP31 leaders’ summit set to open in Türkiye with electrification in focus

World leaders are set to gather in Türkiye's Mediterranean city of Antalya on Wednesday for a two-day summit at the COP31 UN climate conference, with the Turkish presidency putting electrification at the center of its push to turn climate pledges into action.

Türkiye is seeking support for a proposal to raise electricity's share of global energy use to 35% by 2035. Electrification involves replacing fuels used directly in transport, buildings and industry with electricity, such as by switching to electric vehicles or heat pumps. Negotiators are also seeking progress on the transition away from fossil fuels.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are scheduled to address the opening session at the Antalya Expo Center. Heads of state and government will deliver national statements over two days, alongside roundtables and bilateral meetings.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country hosted last year's climate talks, is among those expected to speak, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are also expected to address the summit.

COP31 opened Monday and runs through Nov. 20. Türkiye holds the conference presidency, while Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen leads the negotiations.

Wednesday's program focuses on zero waste, followed Thursday by efforts to make cities and buildings more resilient to climate impacts. Finance and trade are on Friday's agenda. The high-level segment resumes Nov. 17-18 for countries whose leaders did not deliver national statements during the two-day summit.





