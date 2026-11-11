Parents in Finland launch campaign against 'normalization' of racism

Parents in Finland have launched a campaign against what they describe as the "normalization of racist language and symbols" in society, broadcaster Yle reported Wednesday.

The initiative began after three parents shared concerns on LinkedIn about changing attitudes toward immigrants and minority groups. It has since attracted dozens of members.

One of the parents said there was now "a bigger permission space" for using racist slurs, adding that such language had become increasingly visible in online spaces used by young people.

Another parent said her eight-year-old child had been attacked by two teenagers while cycling home from school.

"These things shouldn't trickle down to kids," she said, adding that "racism overall is just becoming more accepted throughout society."

Researchers have also warned that far-right rhetoric can reach young people through jokes, memes and irony.

"Such expressions can make discriminatory ideas appear ordinary, acceptable, or even entertaining," a social psychology researcher at the University of Helsinki said.

Finland's Security and Intelligence Service has warned that social media platforms are being used to influence and recruit young people.

The concerns come as suspected hate crimes reported to police have reached a record high for the third consecutive year, according to a study by Finland's Police University College.

A Finnish Red Cross survey also found that 95% of people aged 15 to 24 had experienced or witnessed racism online or on social media.

The Interior Ministry told Yle that police were actively monitoring the issue and stressed the need for cooperation with schools and parents to address extremist activity.





