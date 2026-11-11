Tanker involved in incident in Strait of Hormuz: UK maritime agency

A tanker was involved in an incident in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said late Tuesday, citing military authorities.

The status of the crew, extent of any damage and possible environmental impact remained unknown, according to a warning posted by the maritime agency on the US social media platform X.

The warning did not identify the tanker or specify the nature of the incident or when it occurred.

Earlier Tuesday, UKMTO said a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile approximately 19 nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman, with the crew said to be safe and no environmental damage reported.

Separately, ADNOC Logistics & Services said one of its vessels sustained damage in an attack in the United Arab Emirates' territorial waters in the Gulf on Tuesday afternoon.





