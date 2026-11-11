North Korea tests new torpedo, eyes deployment to navy next year

North Korea test-fired a new high-speed torpedo, which will be deployed to the country's navy next year, state media reported.

The test of the "new-type" weapon system, jointly developed by Pyongyang's defense scientific research institutes, was conducted in the East Sea on Monday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

The Academy of Defense Sciences, the Missile Administration and the Torpedo Weapon Research Bureau verified the combat effectiveness of the weapon.

The test is part of the "obligatory activities" of the defense scientific research institutes aimed at advancing weapons system technology.

The navy will be equipped with the weapon system from the beginning of 2027.

The latest test came days after North Korea fired nearly a dozen ballistic missiles toward the East Sea and conducted a test of cluster-bomb warheads designed for tactical ballistic missiles.