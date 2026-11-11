Israeli occupiers launch major attack on West Bank village, torch vehicles

More than 50 Israeli occupiers attacked the village of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, located south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, late Tuesday, setting vehicles at a scrapyard on fire, local sources told Anadolu.

The attackers came from nearby illegal settlement outposts and poured accelerants over the vehicles before setting them alight.

Clashes broke out with Palestinian residents, prompting the occupiers to withdraw, the sources said. Israeli military vehicles then entered the area.

Local media shared footage of the blaze and reported that it was spreading toward nearby homes. Residents appealed for help as firefighters struggled to bring the fire under control.

Israeli army raids and attacks by Israeli occupiers have intensified across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, with reports of killings, arrests, home demolitions, arson attacks, the bulldozing of land and the displacement of Palestinian communities.





