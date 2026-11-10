Trump says US is seeing progress toward ending Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump said Monday that discussions aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war were progressing positively, pointing to a "very good conversation" in Abu Dhabi.

"Ukraine and Russia, and by the way, we're having a very good conversation about that in Abu Dhabi," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Russian, Ukrainian and US representatives are scheduled to convene in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi for a renewed round of trilateral peace negotiations starting Tuesday.

"We're also seeing a very strong inclination to end Russia and Ukraine. We're involved in that because I want to see people stop getting killed again," Trump said.





