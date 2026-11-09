Erdoğan: Türkiye presses ahead with development despite regional instability

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Türkiye was pressing ahead with its development goals despite regional instability, citing progress in energy production and security.

"Despite the cycle of instability surrounding us, we are continuing our development journey in stability and confidence without interruption," Erdoğan said following a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Announcing oil discoveries in two additional fields, Erdoğan said daily production in the region would exceed 100,000 barrels in the second half of 2027, with approximately 230 wells.

He said the production would generate an estimated $4.4 billion in annual revenue for the economy.

On energy security, Erdoğan said Türkiye has minimized the impact of international crises by diversifying energy sources, supply routes and forms, supported by active energy diplomacy.

Turning to the "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative, Erdoğan said cities long affected by migration and insecurity would regain momentum once terrorism was fully eliminated.

"That is when Türkiye will make its greatest economic leap," he said.

Describing the initiative as more than a public security matter, Erdoğan said his government was determined to complete the strategic project, which he called a driving force behind its vision of a great and strong Türkiye.