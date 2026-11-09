16 killed, 13 injured in steel plant explosion in western Türkiye: President Erdogan

At least 16 people were killed and 13 others injured, including two seriously, in an explosion at a steel plant in western Türkiye on Monday, the Turkish president said.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said judicial and administrative investigations had been launched to determine the cause of the explosion in Izmir's Aliaga district and identify those responsible.

"An investigation has been launched into the explosion, both judicially and administratively. The cause and circumstances of this tragic incident, which has deeply saddened our nation, as well as any negligence and those responsible, will be established," Erdogan said.

Izmir Governor Suleyman Elban said the explosion occurred at around 11.46 am local time (0846GMT) at the HABAS Iron and Steel Plant during furnace replacement work.

Elban said a ceiling crane collapsed, causing materials to fall into an electric arc furnace and triggering an explosion after damaging a natural gas line.

The governor initially reported 10 fatalities and 15 injuries, including four workers in serious condition.

He said search and rescue operations were continuing, with four people believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

According to Elban, approximately 200 workers were at the facility during the maintenance operation, compared with more than 300 during regular production shifts. No arrests had been made and judicial and administrative investigations were underway.

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Isikhan and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar were traveling to the region, while Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu was also expected to visit Izmir.





