Turkish, Nigerien presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Nigerien counterpart Abdourahamane Tchiani on Monday had a phone call to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdoğan said efforts and steps to strengthen relations between the two countries across various fields would continue, the directorate said in a statement posted on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye's full support for Niger's territorial integrity and security, expressing Ankara's readiness to provide all possible assistance to establish and strengthen regional dialogue processes.

Erdoğan also extended his condolences to Tchiani and the people of Niger over the death last week of Tchiani's father.





