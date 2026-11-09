EU expresses condolences over steel plant explosion in Türkiye

The EU Commission president expressed her condolences on Monday over a deadly explosion at a steel plant in Türkiye which left at least 16 people killed.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of an explosion at the Aliağa iron and steel plant. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," Ursula von der Leyen wrote on US social media platform X.

"Dear @RTErdogan (Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan), my thoughts are with Türkiye at this difficult moment," she added.

At least 16 people were killed and 13 others injured, including two seriously, in an explosion at an iron and steel plant in the Aegean city of Izmir during the replacement of a furnace.





