Swedish premier gets another week to form government

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has been granted an additional week to try to form a new government after opposition leader Magdalena Andersson failed to secure sufficient support despite winning the September election.

Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen announced the extension on Tuesday, saying he would hold further talks with all party leaders.

Kristersson's mandate to explore forming a government was due to expire on Tuesday. He was tasked with the effort last week after the far-right Sweden Democrats dropped their demand for cabinet positions.

The move could make it easier for Kristersson to secure the support of the Center Party and consolidate backing for his right-wing bloc.

Meanwhile, Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, has so far failed to secure the support of the Greens, the Left Party, and the Center Party, which she needs to win a parliamentary vote to become prime minister.

Although Andersson's bloc won the September election, Kristersson's right-wing bloc lost its parliamentary majority, leaving the country facing continued uncertainty over the formation of its next government.



