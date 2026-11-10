Turkish president Erdoğan, UN chief Guterres discuss regional, global issues at COP31

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, the presidency said.

The two leaders discussed regional and global issues, including tensions between Iran and the US, the war in Ukraine, and developments in Gaza, Cyprus and Libya, according to a presidency statement.

During the meeting, Erdoğan said Türkiye was pleased to assume the COP31 presidency and that preparations for a successful conference had been completed.

He voiced hope that the conference, hosted by Türkiye in the southern city of Antalya, would mark "a new starting point" in addressing climate-related challenges.

Turning to regional tensions, Erdoğan said Türkiye was continuing efforts alongside other countries in the region to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US.

He stressed Ankara's commitment to helping resolve disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, according to the presidency.

Regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoğan said Türkiye was working to bring the conflict to an end and remained ready to support a new dialogue process.

The two leaders also discussed the latest developments in Gaza, Cyprus and Libya, the presidency said.

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran also attended the meeting.

Justice and Development (AK Party) Deputy Chairman and Spokesperson Ömer Çelik,and Zero Waste Foundation President Samed Ağırbaş were also present.