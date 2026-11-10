French, Armenian leaders discuss strategic partnership in Paris

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday met at the Elysee Palace in Paris to discuss their countries' strategic partnership.

According to Pashinyan's office, the two leaders reviewed progress on joint infrastructure projects and discussed Armenian-EU cooperation, including visa liberalization and reforms carried out with EU support.

Macron said the meeting offered an opportunity to discuss the agenda for bilateral strategic relations, the statement said.

Pashinyan highlighted the strong level of Armenian-French relations and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation across all sectors.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional developments and ongoing processes.

Pashinyan arrived in France to attend the ninth Paris Peace Forum.





