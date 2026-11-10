Türkiye further strengthening its domestic front with new initiatives: President Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that Türkiye is moving steadily toward its Century of Türkiye vision, aimed at elevating the country above the level of contemporary civilizations, adding that the government is further strengthening national unity and resilience through new initiatives.

"We are undertaking a major mobilization for progress in every field," Erdoğan said during a commemoration ceremony held at the Ataturk Supreme Council for Culture, Language and History, marking the 88th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

He noted that significant progress had been made toward resolving the issue of terrorism, which he described as having held Türkiye back for nearly half a century.

"We are strengthening peace, security and stability not only within our borders but also beyond them. We are further reinforcing our domestic front through new initiatives, as it remains our strongest stronghold against internal and external attacks," he said.

Despite the surrounding belt of instability and conflict, Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye was moving toward a shared future in solidarity between the state and the nation.

He added that the government would not stop or falter until it had taken the country to a much stronger position through new victories and achievements, making full use of all available resources.

Concluding his remarks, Erdoğan commemorated the 88th anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers and veterans.