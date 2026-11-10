Turkish, Ethiopian leaders meet on sidelines of COP31 climate conference in Antalya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tuesday with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on the sidelines of COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference, which Türkiye is hosting this year in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

The meeting focused on relations between Türkiye and Ethiopia, as well as regional issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue taking steps to advance cooperation with Ethiopia in various fields, particularly trade and investment. He also reaffirmed Türkiye's continued support for peace and stability in Ethiopia's region.

He also congratulated Abiy on Ethiopia's preparations to host next year's COP32, which will follow Türkiye's presidency of COP31, this year's edition of the annual gathering.

The meeting also included Cabinet ministers and other top officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Justice and Development (AK Party) Deputy Chairman and spokesperson Omer Celik, Presidential Board for Agriculture and Food Policies member Mehdi Eker, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.





