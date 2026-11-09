Turkish, Chinese vice presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments in Istanbul

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met with his Chinese counterpart Han Zheng in Istanbul, discussing bilateral cooperation and regional and global developments.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yilmaz described the meeting as productive.

"In line with our goal of further advancing cooperation between our countries, we discussed areas of joint work, particularly the economy and trade, connectivity, tourism, the defense industry, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments," he said.

Yilmaz emphasized Türkiye's commitment to strengthening economic ties with China on the basis of mutual benefit.

"We attach importance to making our economic relations with the People's Republic of China more balanced and sustainable on the basis of mutual benefit and to operating our existing cooperation mechanisms more effectively," he said.





