Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood unshakable, attempts to undermine ties futile: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday reaffirmed that Türkiye's brotherhood with Azerbaijan remained unshakable, saying attempts to undermine relations between the two countries would fail.

Speaking to reporters on his return from Azerbaijan, Erdoğan described Türkiye and Azerbaijan as two brotherly states bound by friendship, solidarity and shared history.

He dismissed attempts to drive a wedge between Ankara and Baku, saying no one could undermine their relationship.

Referring to his visit, Erdoğan said he warmly embraced Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, highlighting the close ties between the two nations.





He said those seeking to damage bilateral relations had failed to recognize the mutual affection, historical bonds and determination of the Turkish and Azerbaijani peoples.

Erdoğan stressed that efforts to weaken relations between Ankara and Baku would not succeed, reaffirming their enduring friendship and solidarity.

- Türkiye ready to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks again

Turning to the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan said Türkiye was pursuing intensive diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict to a complete end.

He expressed appreciation for US President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve peace, saying Ankara supported initiatives aimed at ending the war.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye was ready to host negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul once again.

He expressed greater hope that diplomatic efforts could lead to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.





- Erdoğan warns against renewed attacks on Iran

Addressing regional developments, Erdoğan said Türkiye did not want to see another wave of attacks against Iran or further destabilization of the region.

He stressed Ankara's opposition to developments that could trigger renewed hostilities and deepen regional instability.

- COP31 to focus on climate justice, green industrialization

On the UN climate summit COP31, which began Monday in Antalya, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of environmental protection and concrete action against climate change.

"The world is our home, and we have no right to pollute it. In Antalya, we will discuss concrete steps to secure humanity's shared future," he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye attached particular importance to climate justice.

He added that the summit's agenda included raising awareness, green industrialization, resilient cities and climate action.

- Türkiye reiterates position on Cyprus

On Cyprus, Erdoğan reaffirmed Ankara's position that the island was home to two separate peoples and two separate states.

"Our position on Cyprus is absolutely clear. It is time to accept the reality that there are two separate peoples and two separate states on the island," he said.