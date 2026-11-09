News Magazine Russell Brand jailed for more than 10 years for rape and sexual assault

Russell Brand jailed for more than 10 years for rape and sexual assault

A judge Monday jailed British comedian Russell Brand for more than 10 years for a string of sex offences, calling him a "predator" who showed "staggering arrogance" and contempt for his victims.

British actor and comedian Russell Brand has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three TV and radio workers during his rise to international fame.



Brand, now 51, abused his celebrity status to prey on women and was convicted after a trial at Southwark Crown Court of abuse against four victims.



One of his fans told how she was raped as a 21-year-old by Brand in 2009 at his luxury London home, while female staffers at Channel 4, MTV, and Capital Radio came forward to reveal how they had been sexually assaulted by the TV star.



On Monday, Justice Joel Bennathan slammed Brand's "staggering arrogance" as he sentenced him to 10-and-a-half years in prison for rape and three counts of sexual assault.



The judge told Brand: "About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, you were clever, and in many people's eyes you were funny and charismatic.



"You had also become a sexual predator."









