Dense fog disrupts road, rail, air travel across parts of UK

Dense fog disrupted road, rail and air travel across parts of the UK on Monday, with yellow weather warnings remaining in effect as visibility fell to dangerously low levels.

The UK's national weather agency, the Met Office, issued a yellow fog warning covering much of England and eastern Wales.

The warning extended across a wide area from Canterbury to Cardiff, Hull to St Asaph and Southampton to York, including London, Birmingham and parts of Greater Manchester.

Visibility was forecast to fall below 50 metres in some areas, creating hazardous driving conditions and increasing the risk of delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry and flight services.

Heathrow Airport urged passengers to check with their airlines before traveling and advised motorists heading to the airport to allow extra time for their journeys.

Meanwhile, part of the M40 motorway's southbound carriageway was closed following a crash between junction 1A near Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire and junction one, which connects to the M25 motorway.

MULTIPLE-VEHICLE CRASHES REPORTED OVER WEEKEND



Dense fog also caused serious travel disruption across parts of England and Wales over the weekend.

A 30-vehicle pileup on the M20 motorway in Kent left two people seriously injured, according to the BBC.

A separate collision involving 19 vehicles occurred on the A303 in Hampshire, the broadcaster reported.

Foggy conditions also affected Saturday night's FA Cup football match between Altrincham and Notts County, reducing visibility for spectators.

FURTHER FOG WARNINGS ISSUED



The Met Office said fog was expected to gradually clear during Monday morning, although isolated patches could persist into the afternoon.

However, the agency issued another yellow weather warning Monday morning for dense fog expected to continue into Tuesday.

The additional warning covers parts of the Midlands, East Anglia, eastern and northeastern Wales, and southern areas of northern England.