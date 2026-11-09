EU urges Israel to ensure full humanitarian access to Gaza amid worsening conditions

The EU on Monday urged Israel to ensure full humanitarian access to Gaza, warning that heavy flooding and worsening winter conditions were deepening the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

"We are aware of the situation in Gaza, and obviously, if you live in the tent and the tent is full of water, the situation gets much more worse," European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova told reporters during a midday briefing in Brussels.

She said the EU had repeatedly called on the Israeli government, at every level and opportunity, to allow full humanitarian access to the territory.

"Not all the crossings are open for humanitarian aid," she said, stressing that restrictions were worsening an already critical situation.

Hrncirova warned that flooding and harsh winter weather could expose displaced families to further health risks, including diseases and increased pest infestations.

She said most of Gaza's population required shelter and non-food assistance, with around 60% of those in need facing critical conditions.

The spokesperson highlighted the EU's humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, saying the bloc had allocated nearly €700 million ($784 million) since the crisis began in October 2023.

"We call for rapid, safe, and unhindered access to Gaza to be able to alleviate suffering of the people there," Hrncirova said.

- Winter weather deepens humanitarian crisis

The remarks came as a low-pressure weather system accompanied by cold air and heavy rainfall affected the Gaza Strip, worsening conditions for thousands of displaced Palestinians.

Many families remain in worn-out tents without heating or adequate protection from rain and cold, amid widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure caused by Israel's war.

Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The war has also caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, leaving displaced families increasingly vulnerable to harsh weather conditions.