Apple Chairman Tim Cook visits Ataturk’s mausoleum in Turkish capital

Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"Honored to visit Anıtkabir in Ankara and pay my respects ahead of Atatürk Remembrance Day," Cook wrote on US social media company X, sharing photos from the visit.

The visit came a day before Türkiye marks the anniversary of Ataturk's death. He died on Nov. 10, 1938, in Istanbul, and is commemorated nationwide each year, with a moment of silence observed at 9.05 am local time (0605GMT), the exact time of his death.

The visit followed Cook's trip to Istanbul on Sunday, where he toured the historic Grand Bazaar and attended an event organized in collaboration with Turkish fashion brand Les Benjamins at Apple's Bagdat Street store.

Cook became Apple's executive chairman on Sept. 1, handing the CEO role to John Ternus after leading the company since 2011.





