Ukraine 'already a different country' geographically, Kremlin says

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Ukraine was "already a different country" geographically, citing realities on the ground.

Speaking at a news briefing in Moscow, Peskov was responding to US President Donald Trump's remarks that Ukraine would have a "slightly different shape" following negotiations aimed at ending the conflict with Russia.

"As for the shape of Ukraine, in terms of geography it is already a different country. The realities on the ground are obvious, and hardly anyone can deny them," he said.

Asked about reports that European representatives could join negotiations scheduled for Abu Dhabi in the coming days, Peskov said the talks would remain trilateral, involving Russia and Ukraine with US mediation.

"What will take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming days is trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine with US mediation. As for the presence of Europeans, you know that the Americans have their own channels of communication with Europeans, and Ukrainians with Europeans," he noted.

Peskov added, "And they, apparently, are building their own coordination mechanism. But I repeat once more: this is about trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi."

Asked whether "de-nuclearization" would be discussed at a potential meeting between the Russian, US and Chinese presidents in Shenzhen, Peskov said the countries were exchanging proposals on the agenda.

"There is an exchange of proposals on the possible agenda of the meeting. The sides are exchanging views on this. There may be a wide variety of issues, and the meeting will in any case be interesting and will attract the attention of everyone in the world," he said.

On a proposal by US envoy Jared Kushner to use the Russia-NATO Council as a framework for discussing security arrangements, Peskov declined to elaborate.

"We will not discuss any models in public," he said.

Peskov also addressed reports that Vadim Smagin, owner of the Altai-based company Bochkari, had requested temporary management of Coca-Cola's Russian assets, saying the Kremlin had no information on the matter.

"I do not know whether there was such a request," Peskov said. "Even if there was, we never comment on internal, official or working correspondence."

Turning to Russian daily Novaya Gazeta's announcement that it was shutting down operations entirely and closing its Moscow editorial office as of Nov. 9, Peskov dismissed suggestions that the move signaled the end of independent media in Russia.

"It would be wrong to say that the era of independent Russian media is leaving," he said, describing the country's media landscape as diverse, multimedia-driven and highly competitive.

"Of course, year after year some media stop existing and new ones take their place. This is an ordinary rotation process," he said.