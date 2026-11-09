Iran open to negotiations to end ‘no war, no peace’ situation: President Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that Tehran remains open to negotiations to end the country's "no war, no peace" situation, stressing that Iran seeks dialogue with the US based on mutual respect but will not surrender to pressure.

Speaking at a ceremony, Pezeshkian said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had instructed officials to end the state of "neither war nor peace," according to a statement published on the Iranian presidency's website.

"We can negotiate with dignity and resolve the issue with dignity. We favor dialogue and negotiations," he said.

Pezeshkian stressed that logic dictates resolving disputes through negotiations rather than war whenever a country's rights can be secured through dialogue.

"However, we will not surrender to force and bullying," he added.

Recalling his address to the UN General Assembly, the president reiterated that Iran seeks negotiations based on justice and equal conditions while refusing to relinquish its rights under pressure.

Referring to what he described as plots by Iran's adversaries to undermine the country, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of strengthening domestic production and meeting national needs to enhance resilience and independence.

He also called for energy conservation and more efficient consumption to overcome economic and energy-related challenges.

His remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions between Tehran and Washington following the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran that began on Feb. 28.

The two countries signed the 14-point Islamabad memorandum in June following negotiations mediated by Pakistan, but disagreements over its implementation and renewed military tensions have prevented a lasting settlement.