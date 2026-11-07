Trump offers UFC chief Dana White US press secretary job

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he had offered UFC President and CEO Dana White the position of White House press secretary, suggesting that several mixed martial arts stars join him in the role.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised White as a "violent Fighter and Warrior" and said he had asked him to bring along a group of fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes.

"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump wrote, adding that White would be "a Press Secretary like none other."

Trump ended the post with a direct appeal to the longtime UFC chief: "Dana, please take the job!"





