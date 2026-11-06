French presidential candidate pledges to enforce ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu if elected

French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has pledged to enforce the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if elected in 2027, according to a book published Friday.

A new edition of "The Common Future," a book outlining the France Unbowed (LFI) candidate's official election program.

The book sets out around 1,000 pledges covering defense, NATO and the Palestinian issue, among other topics.

Under the program, Melenchon promises to enforce the ICC's arrest warrant for Netanyahu and immediately withdraw France from NATO's integrated command.

He also calls for recognizing the killing of hundreds of Algerians by French police during a peaceful demonstration in Paris on Oct. 17, 1961, as a "state crime."



