Merz, Trump discuss Ukraine peace talks in phone call

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and US President Donald Trump discussed planned Ukraine peace negotiations during a phone call, government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said Friday.

Speaking to the media in Berlin, he stressed the need for European participation in such talks following recent announcements by Trump on planned negotiations for a major agreement with Russia.

Negotiations concerning Europe's security and peace in Ukraine would, "in our view, not be productive without European involvement," said Kornelius.

"The German government is informed about the talks held by the American administration. The Federal Chancellor is involved in the American president's deliberations," he added, pointing to the negotiations on Ukraine scheduled for next week in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Kornelius said that the German government, together with its European partners, is "closely involved" in these as well.

He added that Berlin is "in agreement with the American administration on four fundamental points."

First, "the war in Ukraine must be brought to an end," followed by discussions over security architecture. Second, an agreement can only be reached "once everything has been agreed upon," according to Kornelius.

Third, "NATO partners must also be on board," and a consensus among them is required. And fourth, discussions concerning Europe's security and peace in Ukraine "go to the very core of Europe's interests"; thus, in the view of the German government, the European side must be involved, he added.

'Unshakeable principle'

Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that Europe must play "a central role" in negotiations on Ukraine's future ahead of planned talks between Ukrainian, Russian, and US representatives in Abu Dhabi.

Wadephul outlined what he called an "unshakable principle" for Germany in a statement ahead of a visit to Warsaw to meet his counterparts from the Council of the Baltic Sea States.

"The future of Ukraine must not be decided without Ukraine. And the security of Europe must not be decided without Europe," he said.

"This is the benchmark for all our efforts to bring an end to Russia's war of aggression, and the reason why Europe must play a central role in this process," he added.

Representatives from Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington are scheduled to meet in Abu Dhabi next week for their first trilateral talks in months.

The last negotiations in this three-party format were held in Geneva in February. Prior to that, there had been two rounds of talks in Abu Dhabi.

Wadephul added that Tuesday's US midterm election results underscored the importance of sustained support for Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace settlement and ensure Europe's security.

"That is why it is essential that we-as a transatlantic alliance, as Europeans and Americans-take a united and firm stand against Russia," he added.





