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News World Qatar's emir, Trump discuss mediation efforts to end regional crisis

Qatar's emir, Trump discuss mediation efforts to end regional crisis

US President Donald Trump on Friday called Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss efforts to end the US-Iran war, amid a diplomatic push to avoid a new round of conflict.

Reuters WORLD
Published November 06,2026 12:10 PM
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QATARS EMIR, TRUMP DISCUSS MEDIATION EFFORTS TO END REGIONAL CRISIS

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin ⁠Hamad Al Thani ⁠spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump to ⁠discuss Qatar's mediation efforts towards a comprehensive agreement to end the regional crisis, a Qatari statement said on Friday.

Iran has submitted a ⁠nuclear ⁠proposal to Washington through Qatar, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, saying the United States was reviewing ⁠it but discussions would depend on Washington first meeting Tehran's seven demands.

These include sanctions relief, access to ⁠frozen ‌assets ‌and war reparations, while ⁠Washington ‌insists nuclear issues must feature in initial ⁠talks.