QATARS EMIR, TRUMP DISCUSS MEDIATION EFFORTS TO END REGIONAL CRISIS

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin ⁠Hamad Al Thani ⁠spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump to ⁠discuss Qatar's mediation efforts towards a comprehensive agreement to end the regional crisis, a Qatari statement said on Friday.

Iran has submitted a ⁠nuclear ⁠proposal to Washington through Qatar, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, saying the United States was reviewing ⁠it but discussions would depend on Washington first meeting Tehran's seven demands.

These include sanctions relief, access to ⁠frozen ‌assets ‌and war reparations, while ⁠Washington ‌insists nuclear issues must feature in initial ⁠talks.







