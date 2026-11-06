Canada, Austria pledge continued support for Ukraine, call on Putin to end war

Canada and Austria on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine and defending the international order, with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand calling for coordinated international action against Russia's ongoing war.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Ottawa, Anand said the two countries shared a commitment to supporting Ukraine, strengthening security and advancing multilateral cooperation.

Anand highlighted Canada's contribution of $61.9 million over four years to a support loan for Ukraine, as well as $2 billion for the country's Jumpstart program.

She described Austria as an "important partner" in Canada's growing strategic relationship with the European Union, pointing to its role in multilateral diplomacy and its upcoming term on the UN Security Council.

The officials also discussed bilateral relations, European security and cooperation through the newly established Canada-EU Alliance for the Future.

Asked what additional measures Canada and Austria could take beyond sanctions to help Ukraine defend itself following a deadly Russian strike in the Zaporizhzhia region, Anand condemned Moscow's actions and questioned its commitment to international norms.

Anand also recalled confronting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during last week's G20 meeting in the US city of Atlanta, where she said she "expressly" condemned Russia's war.

The official said she would raise the need for a collective international response with fellow leaders at the upcoming G7 meeting in Paris, which she is due to attend on Sunday.

She called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to take responsibility for the deaths caused by the war, withdraw Russian troops, end the invasion and provide reparations to Ukraine.

"I agree with the Austrian foreign minister that Vladimir Putin needs to be responsible for the deaths that he is causing, and needs to take the responsible action of withdrawing his troops, ending this illegal war, and making reparations to Ukraine," Anand said.





