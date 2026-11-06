Qatari, US defense chiefs discuss issues of mutual interest amid regional tensions

Qatar's Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday discussed issues of mutual interest during a phone call, the Qatari Defense Ministry said.

In a statement posted on US social media company X, the ministry said the two officials discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen and develop bilateral cooperation.

The ministry provided no further details about the discussions.

The call followed a Friday phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during which they discussed strategic bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

According to Qatar's Amiri Diwan, the two leaders reviewed Doha's initiatives to bridge differences between the parties concerned and support negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement to end the crisis and strengthen regional security and stability.

The Qatari emir stressed the importance of continued dialogue and diplomatic solutions to disputes to prevent further escalation and ensure freedom of maritime navigation and the security of energy supplies.

The diplomatic contacts come as Qatar, in coordination with Pakistan, continues efforts to mediate between Washington and Tehran amid stalled negotiations to end the war that began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.





