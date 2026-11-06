Putin confirms Russia-US-Ukraine talks scheduled for next Tuesday in Abu Dhabi

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Friday that the next round of trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine over the ongoing war is expected to begin next Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

During a meeting with permanent members of Russia's Security Council, Putin said he had invited representatives of the Russian delegation set to travel to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, for the talks.

The Security Council meeting was attended by Vladimir Medinsky, Igor Kostyukov, Yuri Ushakov, Mikhail Galuzin and Sergei Ryabkov, Tass reported.

"Given that the negotiations are expected to take place on Tuesday, I invited colleagues who will participate in these talks," Putin said, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Russian state media reported the talks would last for two days.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff previously said the parties intend to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues, and further steps toward a peaceful settlement.

The Kremlin has also confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the negotiations.

The Russian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks will be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.



