EU must be part of any Ukraine peace deal for it to be implemented: Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Friday that the bloc must be involved in any agreement to end Russia's war on Ukraine, warning that it would not implement a deal reached without its participation.

Asked about Europe's role in peace negotiations at a joint news conference with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Kallas said decisions on EU sanctions and frozen Russian assets rested with the bloc.

"Any agreement that we are not party of, we are not going to implement either," she said.

"From security guarantees, sanctions, reconstruction, Ukraine's EU accession, there is no way around the European Union," she added.

She said a renewed diplomatic effort was underway to end the war and that ministers had discussed how they could contribute.

"There is really a new intensive diplomatic push underway for ending Russia's war. Europe continues to support all efforts towards just and lasting peace," she said.

"Despite the diplomatic outreach, the reality on the ground is grim."

Kallas said at least 45 civilians had been killed in Russian airstrikes in Ukraine this week, warning that the country faced another difficult winter as Moscow targeted its energy infrastructure.

"Moscow attempts to freeze Ukraine into surrender, but we won't let it happen," she said.

She said the EU had disbursed another €4.36 billion ($5.03 billion) under its support loan this week to strengthen Ukraine's resilience.

- EU rejects territorial concessions to Russia

Kallas stressed that Europe had its own security interests and remained firmly committed to supporting Kyiv.

"We are not the mediator. We are firmly on the Ukrainian side," she said.

She rejected legal recognition of Russia's claims to occupied Ukrainian territory and called for accountability for war crimes, compensation for destruction and the return of children deported from Ukraine.

Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and right to choose its alliances must also be respected, she added.

"In short, concessions should be on the aggressor, not on the victim."

Asked about Europe's involvement in negotiations, Kallas said decisions on EU sanctions and frozen assets rested with the bloc.

"Any agreement that we are not party of, we are not going to implement either," she said.



