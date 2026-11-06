US 'talking to Iran,' says Trump

President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington was holding talks with Iran, claiming the US was in a strong position following the confrontation with Tehran.

Asked by reporters about his message to Iran, Trump said the US had defeated the country and was making progress in its dealings with Tehran.

"We beat Iran. We are doing very well with Iran, we're talking to Iran," said Trump.

He claimed that no American soldiers had been killed in the previous six or seven months.

"We have the Hormuz Strait opening, doing more business than they've ever done with oil ... and we are talking to Iran," he said.



