Bus crashes in eastern France, several casualties, authorities say

A bus crashed on Friday morning in eastern France near Switzerland, resulting in "several victims", local ⁠authorities said.

Education Minister ⁠Edouard Geffray said the crash involved a bus believed to be transporting school pupils, with ⁠the mayor of Lent, thesmall town where the crash took place, confirming that it was a school bus. The local prefecture said the collision involved an intercity bus.

The Lent mayor, Yves Cristin, said 70 people were affected by the crash ⁠and ⁠that it had opened its community hall to provide care and shelter to the crash victims.

BFM TV showed a picture of a blue and white bus tilted in what appeared to be a ⁠ditch on the side of the road, while a crowd of people stood outside of it.

The broadcaster reported two fatalities but a spokesman for the civil protection agency told the ⁠broadcaster ‌he ‌could not confirm the deaths. ⁠The prefecture also ‌told Reuters it could not confirm any deaths.

The transport minister Philippe ⁠Tabarot said he ⁠was on his way to the scene.







