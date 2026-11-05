US midterm results unlikely to affect Russia in short term: Medvedev

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday that the results of the US midterm elections were unlikely to significantly affect Moscow's interests in the short term, despite what he described as a "crushing defeat" for President Donald Trump.

"How will this affect our interests? In the short term, I don't think it will have any major impact," Medvedev wrote on Russian social media platform Max.

He said Russia remained primarily concerned with two issues: the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed against Moscow.

On Ukraine, Medvedev suggested that Kyiv could hold "some fairly useful consultations" with the Trump administration, "but nothing more."

He argued that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had previously relied heavily on European partners, could become even more dismissive of Trump as his political influence weakened.

Medvedev said Trump could shut down the Starshield satellite communications service and halt intelligence sharing with Ukraine but was unlikely to take such steps because he had little reason to seek further confrontation with Democrats.

Starshield, the military-grade version of SpaceX's Starlink network, provides satellite communications used by Ukrainian forces for battlefield coordination, drone operations and air defense.

Restrictions imposed on the service in October disrupted Ukrainian drone missions. Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Oct. 24 that normal operating speeds had been restored.

"He's an unpredictable guy, but now is not the time for eccentric moves. Besides, the machinery of impeachment is going to keep spinning regardless of the circumstances," Medvedev said.

Turning to sanctions, he suggested Trump could face difficult political choices as Democrats gained influence in Congress.

He argued that imposing further restrictions on Russia could drive up oil prices, anger American motorists and damage relations with the Kremlin, which he said Trump regarded as a personal diplomatic achievement.

"So the choice will be extremely difficult for him. It's easier to sacrifice some [Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth," he said.

Medvedev also said Trump needed to find a way to end the war with Iran, which he argued had contributed to the crushing defeat of the "exhausted Elephants," referring to the Republican Party and its traditional symbol.

"In short, the situation is unpredictable, even for Trump; he will likely resort to ad-hoc responses to emerging problems, while persistently wielding his preferred tool: the veto," he said.

Medvedev said Russia should remain focused on its military objectives in Ukraine regardless of political developments in Washington.

"As for us, regardless of any elections taking place in distant America, we must focus on one task and do it well: crushing the enemy on the battlefield until total victory is achieved," he said.





